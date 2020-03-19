You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warren County board meeting still on, will use teleconferencing
0 comments

Warren County board meeting still on, will use teleconferencing

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Warren County's Board of Supervisors meeting is still scheduled to go forward on Friday, with some changes to protect supervisors and the public.

A number of supervisors will participate remotely, and supervisor seats will be staggered for "social distancing." There will also be a videoconferencing feed set up to broadcast the meeting to another room in the Municipal Center for the public to distance themselves.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said that will allow county leaders to keep the crowd separated and below the 50-person gathering limit set by state officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the county Municipal Center. Videos of county meetings are also posted on the county website, www.warrencountyny.gov.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News