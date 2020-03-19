Warren County board meeting still on, will use teleconferencing

QUEENSBURY — Warren County's Board of Supervisors meeting is still scheduled to go forward on Friday, with some changes to protect supervisors and the public.

A number of supervisors will participate remotely, and supervisor seats will be staggered for "social distancing." There will also be a videoconferencing feed set up to broadcast the meeting to another room in the Municipal Center for the public to distance themselves.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said that will allow county leaders to keep the crowd separated and below the 50-person gathering limit set by state officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the county Municipal Center. Videos of county meetings are also posted on the county website, www.warrencountyny.gov.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

