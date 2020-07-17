Warren County board enforces nepotism policy, tells sheriff he can't hire his son

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he wanted to thank LaFarr for personally handling a situation involving a person who was having an issue with an Airbnb and threatened to take the law into his own hands if it was not addressed.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said LaFarr is doing a great job and hopes he would respect the resolution.

LaFarr did not return a Post-Star message seeking comment on Friday afternoon.

LaFarr said previously that he does not believe the nepotism law applied in this case because civil service rules dictate the procedures. He said he removed himself from the hiring process, and Undersheriff Terry Comeau and three administrative lieutenants vetted the candidates.

As an independently elected official, the sheriff has what is called “joint public employer” status with the county, which gives him authority over hiring decisions.

The candidates had to place in the top three on a civil service test and had to pass a physical agility test and psychological and medical examination.

Tanner LaFarr placed third on the civil service list with a score of 85 and was appointed on July 1 of this year.