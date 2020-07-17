Warren County board enforces nepotism policy, tells sheriff he can't hire his son

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors told Sheriff Jim LaFarr on Friday that hiring his son would violate the nepotism policy and said the county would take legal action if the appointment was not rescinded.
The board voted unanimously after meeting in an hourlong executive session with LaFarr to discuss the appointment of Tanner LaFarr to a road patrol officer position.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover introduced the resolution requiring the sheriff and all county employees to enforce the nepotism law, which was passed in 2014 and says: “no Warren County officer or employee may supervise a relative in the performance of the relative’s official powers or duties.”
“The Warren County Board of Supervisors directs county Sheriff LaFarr and all county departments to cease and desist in this appointment in violation of our local law,” Conover said.
The board also instructed the county attorney and outside legal counsel to take any necessary steps to ensure compliance with the local law, which could include bringing a lawsuit.
The motion passed unanimously.
Conover said he hoped that this resolution would suffice and legal action would not be necessary.
Board members also took time to praise LaFarr for his stewardship of the department so far.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he wanted to thank LaFarr for personally handling a situation involving a person who was having an issue with an Airbnb and threatened to take the law into his own hands if it was not addressed.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said LaFarr is doing a great job and hopes he would respect the resolution.
LaFarr did not return a Post-Star message seeking comment on Friday afternoon.
LaFarr said previously that he does not believe the nepotism law applied in this case because civil service rules dictate the procedures. He said he removed himself from the hiring process, and Undersheriff Terry Comeau and three administrative lieutenants vetted the candidates.
As an independently elected official, the sheriff has what is called “joint public employer” status with the county, which gives him authority over hiring decisions.
The candidates had to place in the top three on a civil service test and had to pass a physical agility test and psychological and medical examination.
Tanner LaFarr placed third on the civil service list with a score of 85 and was appointed on July 1 of this year.
Other new hires include Patrick W. Mellon Jr., who also got 85 on the test and placed fourth, and was appointed on July 3.
Rounding out the new hires is Brandon Combs, who scored 80, and Michael A. Baker II, who received a score of 75.
Combs was hired on July 10 and Baker was appointed on Wednesday.
The test was given in December 2017 and the list created on February 2018. The candidate who scored first did not accept the position for whatever reason. The second-highest scorer was James Reihl, who was appointed on June 1, 2018.
The current list runs through February 2022. Combs and Baker ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, on the list. The other candidates higher than them on the list either have taken other positions or did not qualify for some other reason.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
