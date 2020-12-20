Warren County awards $40,000 for new Winterfestival event

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has agreed to award $40,000 in occupancy tax funds to the event replacing the Lake George Winter Carnival.
The decision to award the funding to the new event — dubbed Winterfestival — came after nearly an hour of discussion at Friday’s board meeting about making sure it is safe.
The event aims to replace the 2021 Lake George Winter Carnival, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Americade organizer Christian Dutcher is coordinating the event.
The plan calls for the hoteliers to sell packages that would include deeply discounted admission to one of a variety of activities, including tubing, skiing and sledding. There would also be a restaurant crawl. The packages would include free horse-drawn carriage rides to get to various places.
Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler had initially suggested tabling the resolution so the matter could be reviewed further in a committee meeting. She is concerned about holding the event with the ongoing pandemic.
“While Warren County is safe at this point in time, they’re looking at pulling folks from ZIP codes that are not safe,” she said.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the whole point of the event was to put on winter events that were COVID safe.
“I encourage everybody to support this resolution and give this organization a chance to see what they can do,” he said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she believes that each vendor should submit a safety plan instead of having an overarching plan for the event.
People can practice social distancing while skiing, but she said she is already hearing from Gore Mountain officials that they are getting a lot of pushback on wearing masks in and around the lodge.
“I just feel like we need more information before throwing $40,000 at this,” he said.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor said the county is not out of the woods yet with regard to COVID-19. While the events may be socially distanced, people will still be coming up to the area and frequenting restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores.
She also wanted protections for the county if the event did not go forward as planned.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said the region had a successful tourist season and the business community and citizens were a big part of that.
He did not want to hold up the organizers any longer by delaying a vote on the resolution.
“Events like this normally take six months to plan. We have basically six weeks,” he said.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover agreed that local businesses adhered to the rules over the summer.
“All restaurateurs understood that if one of their employees gets sick, they lose everybody for 14 days. They have to close their business for 14 days. No one understands the importance of being safe more than our business community,” he said.
The board passed the resolution with some amendments including that each vendor has to file a safety plan. Also, the funding will be handed out in two installments — half before the event and the rest later. The organizer will receive the funds when receipts are submitted.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
