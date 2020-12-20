Warren County awards $40,000 for new Winterfestival event

“I encourage everybody to support this resolution and give this organization a chance to see what they can do,” he said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she believes that each vendor should submit a safety plan instead of having an overarching plan for the event.

People can practice social distancing while skiing, but she said she is already hearing from Gore Mountain officials that they are getting a lot of pushback on wearing masks in and around the lodge.

“I just feel like we need more information before throwing $40,000 at this,” he said.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor said the county is not out of the woods yet with regard to COVID-19. While the events may be socially distanced, people will still be coming up to the area and frequenting restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores.

She also wanted protections for the county if the event did not go forward as planned.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said the region had a successful tourist season and the business community and citizens were a big part of that.

He did not want to hold up the organizers any longer by delaying a vote on the resolution.