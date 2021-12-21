Warren County awarded over $10.7 million in state funding for community projects

Warren County has been awarded $10,737,108 million as part of the state's Regional Economic Development Council initiative for community projects throughout the county.

The Hyde Collection will be receiving $137,394 in funding to help with its REIMAGINE project, which will improve the museums accessibility and inclusivity, as well as the overall visitor experience.

Chief Development Officer John Lefner could think of one word to describe the feeling around the Hyde upon hearing the news of the funding.

"Thrilled."

"We were so thrilled with the results and the decisions that were made for this year — not just for us, but so many of our colleagues in the museum and the historical sites based throughout the state and the Capital Region," Lefner said. "

The museum has a little over three weeks to provide the state with a more specified list of items that the funds will go toward, according to Lefner. He said both indoor and outdoor renovations are under consideration.

Lefner said that they are considering creating interpretative art walks on the property, adding art installations, creating outdoor classroom space and constructing a band shell for performing arts, among other things.

For indoor work, The Hyde is considering improvements to audio, video and internet bandwidth, potentially turning a smaller gallery into an orientation space so visitors can prepare for their visit and any other renovations that can help improve the inclusivity and experience for all guests.

According to Lefner, people spend an average of 40 to 60 minutes when visiting the museum, and he wants to improve visitor's time spent on the property.

"When folks come to visit The Hyde we want them to feel welcome, we want them to feel included and we want them to feel like they can spend a significant amount of time here," Lefner said.

Other projects receiving funding in Warren County include:

$6,067,076 for the town of Queensbury to replace inadequate onsite septic systems with a municipal wastewater system that will serve more than 50 homes on the Rockhurst peninsula on the southeast side of Lake George. The project will protect Lake George, a public drinking water supply.

$1,600,000 to the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board for the town of Johnsburg to construct a new wastewater collection and treatment system in the downtown business district of North Creek.

$251,838 for Warren County to partner with municipalities and state agencies to implement a comprehensive aquatic invasive species prevention and control program for the Schroon Lake Basin.

$90,000 for the town of Johnsburg to update the town’s long-range Comprehensive Plan to address new challenges and opportunities existing in the community.

