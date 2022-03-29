Warren County awaits the OK for second vaccination booster shot

Following an announcement Tuesday by the FDA recommending a second booster vaccination shot for older and immunocompromised people, Warren County Health Services said it is awaiting state authorization to administer these additional shots.

Individuals who are 50 and older will be authorized for this second booster shot four months after their first booster shot, according to the FDA. Immunocompromised individuals who are 12 and older will be able to receive their second shot four months after their first one.

Warren County Health Services confirmed 19 new COVID cases on Tuesday, five of which stem from at-home test results.

As of Tuesday, there have been 117 new COVID cases over the last five days.

Currently, nobody in the county is critically ill from COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4%.

Washington County

Washington County last updated their COVID data on Friday. As of then, the county had 34 active COVID cases, with two county residents hospitalized.

According to state data, one person tested positive out of 138 administered tests, as of Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.4%.

Saratoga County

There have been 207 new positive COVID cases in the last seven days in Saratoga County, according to the county's Department of Public Health Services.

There are currently 12 residents in the county who are hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.6%.

As of Tuesday, there are currently 115 active cases of COVID.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 54 patients with COVID throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

As of Tuesday morning, 93 people tested positive out of 2,049 administered tests throughout the region, according to state data.

A total of 2,400 people statewide tested positive out of 76,157 administered tests as of Tuesday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 2.4%.

