Warren County ARPA committee will remain; some projects awarded funds

Tensions were high at the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, as the possibility of disbanding the committee appointed to review and delegate spending of America Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government was discussed.

Ray Agnew, vice president of Glens Falls Hospital and ARPA committee member, spoke during the public comment period at the start of the meeting.

He began by explaining all of the hard work and time put in by volunteer members of the committee in the review of the 83 applications submitted by nonprofits and small businesses hoping for some financial relief after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agnew addressed $4 million in ARPA funds that was allocated for culvert and road repair, which he said "the county should and would replace anyway" and were not intended for projects that would have been a responsibility of the county with or without funding.

"Although I do oppose this allocation, it does fit perfectly within the U.S. Treasury's guidelines and is perfectly legal," Agnew said at the podium.

He went on to express his disappointment with some of the committee members.

"Two committee members, also on this board, chose not to do the work for the committee. They scored none of the 83 projects. Not one. An idea was floated, and it may come up today, to allocate the remaining ARPA funds to the county's general account in fear of an impending recession and disbanding the ARPA committee," Agnew continued.

The idea was proposed at the committee's Wednesday meeting by Queensbury at-large Supervisor Mike Wild.

He urged his constituents to reconsider the resolutions to allocate funds to several nonprofit organizations on Thursday and "take a pause."

Wild also said he was concerned that the applicants for the remaining funds had not been "properly vetted."

"How will we tell the community we spent the money on a business that did not succeed?" Wild asked the board.

He said more research should be done on the history of Warren County during economic recessions before funds were awarded to any applicants. Wild did apologize to the committee members for suggesting disbanding "out of passion."

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty claimed "75% of the 8 million ARPA dollars already allocated have been put back in Warren County accounts."

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said those numbers would have to be verified "for the record."

"Well, $6 million of the $8 million allocated is in Warren County accounts. It doesn't need to be checked," Beaty replied.

Beaty agreed with Agnew's sentiments that the $4 million set aside for culvert and road repairs could have been funded from other places.

These views were also shared by Queensbury at-large supervisors Rachel Seeber and Brad Magowan and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer.

Seeber reminded the board how the ARPA fund applications originally came to be. An online survey taken by 1,100 Warren County residents placed mental and behavioral health services at the top of the list for post-pandemic needs.

The applications were then reviewed, each taking several hours according to committee members, and then subsequently scored by the members. More information on the survey and results of the applications can be found here: warrencountyny.gov/ARPA

The board voted to pass all of the resolutions proposed by the ARPA committee.

Some of Thursday's approved applications include:

High Peaks Hospice: $264,880

Habitat for Humanity: $250,000

Warren County Mental Health Training: $65,000

Skye Farm Camp: $50,000

World Awareness Children's Museum: $35,000

Greater Glens Falls Senior Center: $15,000

Family Services Association: $20,000

Tri-County Literacy Center: $16,338.