Warren County ARPA committee recommends money for EDC's broadband, housing initiatives

Warren County’s ARPA committee recommended $80,000 be awarded to the county’s Economic Development Corporation for housing and broadband expansion.

Jim Siplon, president of EDC Warren County, spoke to the county’s ARPA committee on Tuesday.

“We wrote this grant application nine months ago and a lot has changed since then,” Siplon said. “Here’s what’s new about the broadband efforts ... the center of gravity for all things broadband north of Albany is known as the North Country Broadband Alliance, which was created and is chaired by the EDC. When I wrote this grant application, there were a number of basis on which we were applying. It is no surprise that the EDC incurred significant expense during the period of responding to the broadband needs of COVID and I believe that was fundamental to your ARPA process and the original application process. The biggest of those was the $30,000 we spent to produce the first assessed maps, down to the address, of everyone in Warren County and their current broadband status.”

Claudia Braymer, chairwoman of the committee, said on Friday that the county is proud of the work done by the EDC during the pandemic and explained that the money awarded for broadband was in order to reimburse the EDC for its efforts.

“EDC did a lot of work on broadband during the pandemic and the county is already at about 90% covered, so they are hoping to focus in on the areas that are lacking,” she said.

Braymer also shared that the county would soon begin an affordable housing study.

“The ARPA committee is really trying to stretch the funds that we have remaining, so it’s important to make sure we don’t have organizations or services overlapping,” Braymer said. “So in terms of affordable housing, we’ve asked the EDC to work with the Planning Department and the Regional Planning Board, which is why the initial monetary ask was reduced.”

Siplon also shared his thoughts on the affordable housing piece of the application at the Tuesday meeting.

“Ultimately, everyone agrees that one of the missing ingredients is a greater awareness by the public on the demographic and information gap that we have about how we got to this position and exactly where we are in terms of the data and how to provide housing for everyone,” Siplon said.

The committee voted to recommend $80,000 of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to the EDC for both applications, but it is subject to approval from the full Board of Supervisors at the Dec. 16 meeting.