Warren County ARPA committee recommends funding for 16 organizations

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County ARPA Advisory Committee met on Friday to continue the review of the 83 applications submitted for funding, and it recommended 16 businesses and the dollar amounts they should receive for full board consideration.

After voting to move several applications, including two submitted for private recycling companies, for other committees more suited to the type of business to review, the committee reviewed pages of the applications marked as a priority.

Ahead of the discussion, clerk Amanda Allen explained that she recommended a cap of $50,000 for each business that requested more than that. However, that still put the amount needed well over the remainder of the $8.4 million.

Allen also came up with a formula to calculate payouts under $50,000 based on the score given by the committee being turned into a percentage.

Currently, only $2 million of the $8.4 million is left to distribute to the applications totaling over $20 million in relief requests.

Friday's meeting follows the decision to continue the work of the committee, after Queensbury Supervisor Mike Wild had suggested the disbanding of the volunteer committee tasked with reading applications submitted by businesses and nonprofit organizations asking for some of the money allotted to the county by the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government.

Wild has been accused by other ARPA committee members of not reading the applications after he and Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, co-chairman of the committee, neglected to score the applications using the system decided upon by the group.

At the last full Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 7, Wild suggested the ARPA committee and the board save the remaining funds for the possibility of an economic recession.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty said he was concerned that a task meant to be taken seriously and done over the course of 30 days was ignored by his fellow committee members.

"I am proud of the committee members who have put in the countless hours, and very disappointed in those two members who have attempted to make our efforts inconsequential," he told The Post-Star on Saturday. "The vast amount of work was reading all applications and scoring each and every one of them. Without scoring them, it is completely useless. This very tedious and time-consuming task required a full month to complete."

The committee's recommendations will be considered by the full Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday at 10 a.m.