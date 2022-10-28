Warren County ARPA committee nears the end of funding recommendations

QUEENSBURY — On Friday, the Warren County ARPA Committee met to discuss the remaining nonprofit organization applications and the $2.9 million in funds left to be allocated.

The committee previously adopted a formula to determine the amount of funds awarded to each application. If an application received a high score and was determined a priority, a percentage of the original amount would be awarded based on how high the members scored the proposal.

Some organizations, like Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, received a recommendation for all of their request to be awarded based on the work they do or the plans for the money.

The remaining applications, if awarded fund amounts based on the formula, would total $1.9 million, leaving roughly $1 million left out of the $12.4 million the county received, according to Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer.

Patrick Dowd, Glens Falls community development director, spoke to the committee at the start of the meeting, asking the members to consider applications for projects in Glens Falls, which has already been awarded ARPA dollars from the city itself.

Dowd said Glens Falls officials have already committed $220,000 to the renovation of Heritage Hall inside the Cool Insuring Arena. The application asks the county for $500,000 for the renovations to the 7,000-square-foot conference center that has not been updated “since the 1980s.”

Dowd also asked for funding toward a recreation project that would revamp all of the tennis, basketball and pickleball courts in the city. He said $500,000 of the city’s ARPA funds have already been committed to the project. Glens Falls is seeking $250,000 of county ARPA money for the project.

It was suggested that the city should also apply for federal American Rescue Plan Act funding from the town of Queensbury, which had not yet been done.

The committee, despite voting on the remaining applications, chose to save the new recommendations to present to the full Board of Supervisors, after the 21 recommendations for small businesses and EMS squads from the previous committee meeting are voted on at the November county board meeting.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Mike Wild expressed his concern about awarding a lesser amount to any of the applicants without reconvening with them to discuss the intended use of a lesser amount, but Supervisor Braymer assured her colleague that the applicants that have been awarded a smaller amount than they originally asked for have been notified by the county.