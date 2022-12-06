Warren County ARPA Committee meeting

Check out the livestream of the Warren County American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee: Beginning at 3 p.m.
An arrest was made Tuesday evening in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Route 9, Queensbury, on Sunday afternoon.
A Queensbury woman is facing charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.
State police arrested a woman on Monday after she allegedly showed inappropriate photos to students on a school bus.
A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a stabbing in the town of Queensbury on Monday.
Two people were arrested after a stolen gun and drugs were discovered during a Saturday traffic stop in Greenwich.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree donated by the Lebowitz family of Queensbury has officially been lighted for the season.
The Moreau man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of the Route 9 Walmart pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.
Saratoga County authorities have arrested seven people on narcotics charges at one location in South Glens Falls following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking.
Rachel Seeber, a Queensbury-at-large supervisor, announced her resignation the day before Thanksgiving, not effective until January, but said she hopes her two months of notice will allow the town to fill her position.
State police have arrested two people in separate drunken driving crashes last week.
