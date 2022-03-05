Warren County ARPA committee identifies areas for 'immediate response'

QUEENSBURY — County officials are looking to use federal stimulus funding for immediate needs such as providing money for emergency services, information technology, the Warren County airport and Countryside Adult Home.

The Warren County American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee on Tuesday discussed how to spend the $12.4 million, the first half of which has been received by the county.

County Administrator Ryan Moore explained each of the six items to the committee, which in total came to roughly $2 million.

Moore said that the county had all major equipment requests from each department pulled from the 2022 budget, and instead paid for them immediately at a cost of $251,580. Stimulus money could be used to reimburse the county.

At the airport, there was a cost overrun with a snow removal equipment building due to escalating costs associated with the pandemic. The project was supposed to be 90% funded through the state and 10% through the county.

The county Department of Public Works has been able to secure grant funding for the project thus far, but any cost overrun has to be covered 100% from the county. The overrun total is $68,308.

Moore said that $100,000 could be allocated to the Office of Emergency Services in case there are supply needs associated with the pandemic for things such as masks and test kits.

"Thankfully we had a great partnership with the state of New York and we’ve gotten our test kits and our masks, large supplies of them, through the state,” he said. “So this is essentially an item that we could still consider as a 'what if.'"

Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor and co-chair for the ARPA committee, asked for clarification from Moore on the allocation of funds.

Moore responded by saying that if funds are allocated for a project, they don't need to be spent there. He said they are able to be shuffled to other areas of need.

The committee is also looking at allocating $250,000 for information technology. Moore said the county had to go remote immediately at the start of the pandemic and for the most part it worked out well, but there are expenses associated with that.

“It gets into county resiliency and our ability to weather another one of these (crises),” Moore said.

Moore cited the investments made in the county’s meeting room for the board to utilize Zoom and YouTube to stream meetings and better function for the public.

Braymer asked Moore if the figure came from rough estimates. She said that it seemed a little high. Moore said that it would just be an allocation and could be moved elsewhere.

Wayne LaMothe, county planner and committee member, said it is a five-year funding allocation.

“It’s not all going to be spent day one. In my mind I programmed it out three different years — $100,000 up front, another $100,000 the next year and $50,000 the year after that. Not all of this is an up-front expense.”

Moore said that for Countryside Adult Home, the need is more than the $950,000 they are looking to use. Among the improvements needed is a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Funding also would be set aside to cover administrative costs for the amount of work and time that the process of documenting how stimulus funds are spent will take the county.

Mike Wild, Queensbury at-Large supervisor and committee member, initially said he could only support moving forward with Countryside.

“We’re talking about impacted residents, and the seniors have been the most impacted of any through the pandemic, and that is the only one that I can support,” he said. “The county with its financial position can absorb many of these other costs because we have done so well during the pandemic compared to other counties.”

However, he later changed his mind and agreed that the administration of ARPA funding would need immediate response and the county would have to replace any new IT equipment eventually. He said that would come out of the county's general fund.

Mike Bittel, president and CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and committee member, said he believes "immediate" would mean something that the county would have to spend money on within the next six to 12 months.

“When people are hungry and have food insecurity, I’m just trying to balance out the hardworking people of the county and if they need computers compared to the mental health and anguish that has happened here over the last two years,” he said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor and committee member Rachel Seeber said that, to Bittel's point, there are crisis-related needs throughout the county that she feels aren't being taken into consideration.

“I would like to see, at least this first batch of the $6 million, that we’re really taking a look at where is that immediate need. Where is that crisis?” Seeber said.

Dennis Dickinson, Lake George supervisor and co-chair for the committee, said the committee is identifying the immediate needs that should be looked at now.

He said they are trying to move this short list forward.

“We picked these out and said these should be taken care of immediately, and you’re talking $2 million. I would like to see us move them out,” Dickinson said.

Braymer wanted to see more information.

"While I agree with my co-chair that it would be great to move some of these forward, I think that it may be beneficial to have some of the itemized lists of these things, from the six, flushed out a little bit better and provided to the committee,” Braymer said.

The committee voted in favor of a resolution to have itemized lists brought from the planning department to the next meeting for discussion and consideration before moving anything forward. Those speaking on items would also have to fill out a project solicitation form and discuss why these items are in need of immediate response.

The next meeting will be this Tuesday at 3 p.m.

