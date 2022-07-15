Warren County approves raises for CSEA employees

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has reached an agreement to increase the wages for county employees who are members of Civil Service Employees Association Unit 9000 by $2.75 an hour.

The wage increase will take effect on Aug. 1.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the hourly wages during its meeting on Friday in an effort to counter inflation and help the county fill vacant positions.

The rapidly changing landscapes of labor and inflation necessitated the wage adjustment to help the county ensure its employees are fairly compensated for the work they do and for the county to be competitive in the labor market, according to a news release.

This new agreement pertains to the 237 county employees that are represented by the union. There are 756 county employees total.

Don Lehman, director of public affairs for the county, said that discussions regarding members of other unions that represent county workers and non-union employees have begun.

"The flat hourly rate increase was sought by the CSEA negotiating team," he said. "That is how the raise came to be structured that way."

Lehman said that the lowest paid hourly wages for a couple of the entry level positions is $14.29 an hour for a laborer for the county's Department of Public Works, and $14.81 an hour for an aide at Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg.

Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg supervisor and chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said that the board was pleased to reach the agreement with the CSEA.

He said it was important for the board to ensure county agencies have the workforce needed to provide necessary services to county residents.

"We want the CSEA membership to know we listened to them and took action promptly," he said.

Chris Connell, the local president for CSEA Warren County, said that the county has worked with the union to find an agreement to ensure the county recruits and retains staff.

During the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 17, members of CSEA Unit 9000 were in attendance and requested a wage increase.

Some employees spoke to the supervisors, saying that either they or their co-workers have had to take advantage of the county's social services while simultaneously being employed with the county.

"We believe this is just the beginning and we look forward to continuing to work with the county to ensure that CSEA members who provide such vital services are given the recognition, respect and dignity we deserve for the work we do," he said.