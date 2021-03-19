Warren County approves police reform plan

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a state-mandated reform plan for the Sheriff’s Office that requires additional training for deputies, alters how the agency will address mental health and drug addiction concerns and emphasizes a desire for body-worn cameras.
Sheriff Jim LaFarr called the 58-page reform plan a “launching point” and said he’s committed to addressing community concerns in the years ahead.
“It’s a good start,” he said. “We view the plan as really a guide for us to get started and continue with our efforts.”
LaFarr sought public input on the plan last fall, meeting with several community groups and hosting a pair of public meetings.
No changes were made after a public comment period and public hearing, and the plan was approved without comment from the county supervisors.
“I was a little surprised it went through without any discussion. I anticipated a little comment or feedback from the community or maybe the supervisors,” LaFarr said. “I don’t know if that’s a sign that they are satisfied or they just heard enough from me.”
Last June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo required all police agencies in the state to develop reform plans, as he established the Police Reform and Reinvention Program shortly after the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative was designed to give the public an opportunity to probe local police procedures and weigh in on ways to modernize policing.
Departments have until April 1 to finish a plan or risk losing state funding.
LaFarr said he now wants to start the new policies, including training for officers on crisis intervention, implicit bias and how to respond to persons with disabilities. The department is looking into virtual training on the use of physical force.
The department aims to bolster its recruiting locally, and has already been in contact with SUNY Adirondack about participation in job fairs and advertising to the campus community when a position opens, LaFarr said.
He said other aspects of the plan are being worked on, such as a resource card, listing local and regional services, that officers will hand out to people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
The department will establish a community watch program, which LaFarr said will take shape over the coming months.
Some aspects of the plan — including restorative justice practices and diversion programs — will take time to fully implement, while others, including body-worn cameras, may have to wait because of financial constraints.
“I can govern our operations, but when it comes to an item like that (body cameras), I need to get board approval,” he said. “It’s an expensive venture and I couldn’t do that without their support.”
LaFarr is looking into the cost and hopes to bring a proposal to the Board of Supervisors in time for next year’s budget.
“We have vision and we’re just going to push forward,” he said.
