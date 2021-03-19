Warren County approves police reform plan

The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative was designed to give the public an opportunity to probe local police procedures and weigh in on ways to modernize policing.

Departments have until April 1 to finish a plan or risk losing state funding.

LaFarr said he now wants to start the new policies, including training for officers on crisis intervention, implicit bias and how to respond to persons with disabilities. The department is looking into virtual training on the use of physical force.

The department aims to bolster its recruiting locally, and has already been in contact with SUNY Adirondack about participation in job fairs and advertising to the campus community when a position opens, LaFarr said.

He said other aspects of the plan are being worked on, such as a resource card, listing local and regional services, that officers will hand out to people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

The department will establish a community watch program, which LaFarr said will take shape over the coming months.