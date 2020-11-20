Warren County approves nearly $159M budget; Occupancy tax dominates discussion

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan had offered a resolution to require these funds to be restored immediately.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she supported maybe a re-evaluation of how the money is spent.

“I don’t want to see us hand this money back to the towns and not do anything as far as an overall review of the best way we can use our occupancy tax,” she said.

State Assemblyman-elect Matt Simpson said he sees them as separate issues — determining how much money to distribute to the towns and evaluating how it is used.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, budget officer, said he has stated repeatedly that if occupancy tax rebounded, the county would revisit the issue in 2021.

“I don’t understand this collective anger that some have,” he said.

Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan said he did not have any specific figures on occupancy tax because some of the major lodging facilities have not paid yet. He said that some of the properties are having cash flow problems. Other hoteliers have submitted their taxes late and paid the penalty.

Sales tax is still down by about 4%, according to Swan, but he said other than that, things seem to be going well.