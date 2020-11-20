Warren County approves nearly $159M budget; Occupancy tax dominates discussion

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a nearly $159 million budget, but not before another lengthy discussion about occupancy tax funding.
The budget decreases spending by $2.2 million. The tax levy is increasing by nearly $800,000, or 1.7% to $46.2 million. This is below the county’s 3.3%.
However, because of an increased value in the assessed value of the county, the tax rate is decreasing by 6.7 cents to $3.92 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
“I think it’s a good budget and it’s reflective of everybody having some involvement, which is a good thing,” said County Administrator Ryan Moore.
The budget itself did not generate much discussion. However, some supervisors continued to express concern that there is no guarantee that additional occupancy tax revenue due to the towns, which was withheld because of the COVID-19 pandemic, would be restored.
The county is withholding $145,000 from Lake George, $55,000 from Bolton and Queensbury and $12,500 from the city of Glens Falls and each of the eight other towns in the county.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said he was considering voting no on the budget because of this issue. He reiterated the county’s support for Cool Insuring Arena and events. He said the decision was made when the occupancy tax revenue was projected at $3 million and now is set to come in higher than that.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan had offered a resolution to require these funds to be restored immediately.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she supported maybe a re-evaluation of how the money is spent.
“I don’t want to see us hand this money back to the towns and not do anything as far as an overall review of the best way we can use our occupancy tax,” she said.
State Assemblyman-elect Matt Simpson said he sees them as separate issues — determining how much money to distribute to the towns and evaluating how it is used.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, budget officer, said he has stated repeatedly that if occupancy tax rebounded, the county would revisit the issue in 2021.
“I don’t understand this collective anger that some have,” he said.
Warren County Treasurer Mike Swan said he did not have any specific figures on occupancy tax because some of the major lodging facilities have not paid yet. He said that some of the properties are having cash flow problems. Other hoteliers have submitted their taxes late and paid the penalty.
Sales tax is still down by about 4%, according to Swan, but he said other than that, things seem to be going well.
“We’re still in pretty good shape. I think the budget that the budget officer put together is a good, sound budget,” he said. “The only concern that I have going forward is the fact that we don’t have contracts with two of our major unions and that could cost some money in the long run, especially when you consider pay and (retroactive) pay.”
Ultimately, the board tabled Hogan’s resolution to immediately restore occupancy tax funds to towns.
The occupancy tax discussion came up in the context of the tourism budget. The board approved a contract with Lake Placid Advertisers Workshop to spend up to $1.25 million in television and digital advertising.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson objected to the size of the contract.
Moore said that the amount is an “up to” amount and the department really intends to spend $1 million. He said the tourism budget was reduced by $350,000, or 14%, over the current year.
Dickinson brought up the withholding of the occupancy tax in response.
“You can cut us 100%, so I have no sympathy for you,” he said.
Dickinson was the only “no” vote on the budget.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
