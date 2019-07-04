QUEENSBURY — Not everyone is enthused about a plan to add a replica fire tower to Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee on Monday approved a request to spend $3,038 to hire a consultant to seek grant funding to build a fire tower on the southwestern end of the park.
The tower, which would be 30 or so feet off the ground, was initially part of the park's plans, but it was cut out for budgetary reasons. The park, built off West Brook Road mostly with state and federal grant money, was completed earlier this year, after more than a decade of planning and construction.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais has resurrected the idea, getting the approval of the park's Operations and Management Committee last month to see if there is state funding available. The full tab for the consultant is $4,900, with the county paying $3,038 and the village of Lake George the rest, from their shares of parking revenue at the park.
The nine-person Finance Committee also approved it, with one dissent from Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty as he questioned why the project was being pursued when the village of Lake George is in dire need of millions of dollars to replace its wastewater treatment plant.
"I think the timing is poor," Beaty said. "I'm a little uneasy with it."
The full county Board of Supervisors will consider the request at its July 19 meeting.
Blais has said the project would only be pursued if it was grant-funded. It would be a nod to the Adirondack Park's historic mountaintop fire towers, and allow for a nice view north on Lake George.
It was estimated to cost $300,000 to $400,000 when initially planned.
The park includes a man-made wetland to filter stormwater before it enters the lake, with a park across West Brook Road that includes a performance area, play structures, bathrooms and water features.
Blais has asked that some county occupancy tax funding be put toward the sewer plant tab, and county supervisors are considering the request.
