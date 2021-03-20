Warren County approves glamping lease at fairgrounds

WARRENSBURG — Glamping is making a comeback at the Warren County Fairgrounds.

The county’s Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a lease agreement for Glamp Adk to host luxury camping at the 22-acre property along the Schroon River starting this year.

The agreement is worth $26,000 and is good for one year, but can be extended a second year pending approval from the county’s department of public works and the Warrensburg Town Board, according to Kevin Hajos, the county’s public works commissioner.

“The proposal right now would be for one year, with a possibility for a second year with the approval of the superintendent of public works, as well as the town of Warrensburg … to make sure there are no issues over this year,” Hajos said.

A 5% rate increase would apply should the agreement be extended, Hajos said.

The agreement comes five months after the county voted to terminate a glamping contract that was first approved in 2017.

Adirondack Safari began using the fairgrounds to host “glamorous camping” in 2018 at a rate of $160 a day. The contract had a renewal option for up to four years with a 5% rate increase each year.