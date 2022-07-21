Warren County approves allocation of $523,000 to workforce initiatives

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has approved $523,000 in new workforce initiatives, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, to aid Warren County’s businesses and the county’s workers.

The money, stemming from the stimulus allocation Warren County has received for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will go to six different programs steered by Warren County Employment & Training Administration that will help businesses fill job openings, improve workforce skills through more training and help the community retain younger workers, according to a news release.

The programs were proposed by Warren County Employment & Training Administration.

The funding breaks down as follows:

$250,000 to cover the salary and benefits of a Warren County Employment & Training staff member to work over the next four years with the school districts, Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES and local in-demand industries to enhance career exploration programs and engage students for local career opportunities.

$120,000 for flexible spending to adjust to workforce needs as they change over the next four years.

$85,000 for training to help cover costs for individuals and businesses, including sponsoring job seekers and incumbent workers through training programs that help them obtain and retain their positions and help businesses become better employers.

$30,000 to help address technology gaps for workers. Laptops and iPads will be available for use at the Warren County Career Center and Crandall Public Library. The devices are for educational or vocational purposes only and are temporarily loaned to Warren County residents who agree to written terms. New televisions for classes and workshops as well as Wi-Fi printers for the Career Center will support job seekers using their phones to print job applications or resumes.

$30,000 for a job coach to support the Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program.

$8,000 for workforce transportation. Bus and bike passes will be distributed to local businesses on the Greater Glens Falls Transit bus route and near CDPHP bikeshare hubs to help local workers commute to work at no cost. Businesses that would like to avail themselves of these passes should contact Liza Ochsendorf, director of employment and training for Warren County, at 518-824-8865 or ochsendorfl@warrencountyny.gov. These passes are for Warren County residents who use public transportation to get to and from work.

Ochsendorf said the low unemployment rate of 3% does not reflect the short-term and long-term needs of the local business and residents seeking meaningful opportunities and good paying jobs.

“Most importantly, we need to retain the workers that we do have and engage young people with opportunities to learn about local industry jobs and build pathways for them to succeed in those jobs. The ARPA funding will provide more of those career exploration opportunities while also breaking down some barriers to employment such as training fees, transportation and technology needs,” she said.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors continues to discuss future allocations of Warren County’s $12.4 million in ARPA funding, with its next ARPA Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, at 3 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. To keep up with this process, go to warrencountyny.gov/arpa.

“Our region is far from alone in dealing with workforce challenges that began during the early weeks of the pandemic, and members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors are committed to doing whatever we can to alleviate the issues we are seeing today while preparing our local workforce for the years to come,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty in a news release.