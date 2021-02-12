Warren County appoints Ogden as fire coordinator

QUEENSBURY — Jay Ogden has been appointed to the position of Warren County fire coordinator.

Ogden is a graduate of Glens Falls High School and joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school. After four years with the Marines, he spent 25 years in the Charlotte Fire Department in North Carolina, according to a news release.

He most recently served as special operations logistics manager, and was the department’s 2020 Firefighter of the Year.

While serving as a volunteer firefighter in North Carolina, he held various leadership positions including rescue chief. Ogden helped oversee department response to major public safety events around the southeastern United States.

He recently retired, and upon moving back to Warren County, sought to return to public service. The county tapped him for the part-time fire coordinator position to replace the retiring Brian LaFlure.

“I am happy to be returning to the community where I was born and raised, and to find a way to serve our community is a bonus,” Ogden said in a news release. “I have longed for the opportunity to return to public service on a regular basis, and I look forward to working with the public safety sector to continue and potentially increase services to the citizens of Warren County.”