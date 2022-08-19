Warren County appoints new tourism director after spirited debate

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County appointed a new director of tourism on Friday, despite multiple objections from board members claiming the selection process was "extremely flawed."

After much internal debate, central New York native and current Polk County, Florida, resident Al Snow was chosen for his career experience with tourism and marketing.

Snow expressed his excitement to work in Warren County.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the team in the Tourism Department, the Board of Supervisors, local businesses, and community members to continue to develop the economic engine that responsible tourism provides to Warren County. Growing up as an outdoorsman in central New York, I spent a lot of time in the Adirondacks fishing, hiking, snowmobiling and participating in just about every outdoor activity that I could," Snow said in a statement about his new position.

"I am also fond of the many personal and family trips I made to the Lake George area, spending time on Million Dollar Beach, cruising the lake on the Minnie-Ha-Ha, escaping the rain at the arcades, and spending countless hours at the Great Escape. Anytime I visited the area we always closed out our visit with a special final night dinner at Mario’s in Lake George,” he went on to say.

However, in the first round of interviewing, Snow was initially eliminated as an option due to his lack of an appropriate bachelor's degree that the position required. The county then reposted the job listing, excluding the requirement of a degree. Snow ended up beating out one other finalist for the job. The other candidate reportedly did have the required degree and is now employed by the New York State Division of Tourism, according to Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond.

Concerned residents voiced their concerns about hiring Snow at the start of the Friday meeting.

"I know of at least one qualified candidate that applied to the second round and they were not contacted or interviewed," one man told the board. "I have a very uneasy feeling about bringing a Florida transplant to Warren County when you have people here with extensive backgrounds and experience in tourism."

It was suggested that the board table the decision and reopen the application.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber opposed the majority of the board on several issues, including the employment of Snow.

She said the board has previously been notified about the "continued violation of public meeting laws."

Seeber raised the concern that privilege of the floor was only called in committee meetings after voting happened. She also raised the point of the salary being offered to the new director mirroring the amount paid to the previous director of 30 years.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty said the board's selection process for the new tourism director was extremely flawed and called for a second look.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the idea of reconsidering the decision was "ridiculous" and was supported by several other board members including Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty.

A motion was made and seconded to table the vote, but it was not moved forward after a vote. Snow was ultimately hired after the board voted with the majority in favor to do so.