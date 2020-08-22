Warren County appoints Grasso to IDA board

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to appoint Mike Grasso to the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board — ending a monthslong debate over a vacant seat.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors must also act on the appointment. That body recently withdrew its resolution pending the outcome of what happened in Warren County.
Some Warren County supervisors attempted to make a last-ditch push for local government critic Travis Whitehead to be reappointed to the board.
Whitehead served for just over a year when Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, declined to reappoint him. Another seat opened up when Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson decided to step down from the IDA.
Supervisors tried to put Whitehead back on, but were rebuffed by Thomas. At a recent meeting, Thomas claimed that Whitehead was harassing county employees.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said he believes the board has gone too far in besmirching Whitehead’s reputation. When some supervisors said that Whitehead doesn’t get along well with others, McDevitt said that could be said of a lot of people.
Whitehead deserves more respect, according to McDevitt. McDevitt said Whitehead has helped him personally in understanding some complex issues.
Also, McDevitt said volunteers to serve on boards are hard to come by, and he pointed out that Whitehead would be one person of 10.
“How much damage can a guy like Travis Whitehead do?” McDevitt asked.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said that even though Grasso is resigning from his position as Warren County Republican chairman, it will not take effect until after the November election, and she said there should be a “cooling off period” before he can serve on a board.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said Whitehead, who he believes is the most qualified for the position, has been unfairly maligned and added that he would be voting no on appointing Grasso.
“Let’s move on after we’ve tarnished a man’s reputation. I’m not comfortable with that all,” Beaty said. “And I think a majority of people on this board are not comfortable with that type of bullying.”
As far as the argument that Whitehead does not work well with others, Beaty said the best results come from opposing views coming together and compromising and working out their differences.
“This isn’t ‘Kumbaya’ — let’s all sit around and have a hot dog at the beach every day. That gets worse results,” he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild said he does not believe he slandered Whitehead when he said he does not work well with others. Differences of opinion are appreciated on the IDA board, but Wild said the question is how effective a person can be on the board.
Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Bennet Driscoll said Grasso brings a lot of passion to his issue. He would be more comfortable waiting until Grasso left the political position to appoint him, he said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber said she would prefer that the issues of the harassment complaints by employees be discussed in executive session.
“In my opinion, we owe Mr. Whitehead an apology,” she said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she would be voting no on the resolution, but for a different reason. She said she would have liked to see a more diverse candidate.
Whitehead said in written comments that he believes it has been a concerted effort by Thomas, Wild and County Attorney Mary Kissane to impugn his character. Whitehead said he understands that any complaints laid against him have been retracted.
He has had several Freedom of Information Law requests denied by the county in an effort to learn the details of the complaints against him. He added: “As I feel my civil rights have been violated, I will continue to pursue all legal avenues until I get satisfaction in that regard.”
Whitehead said he has more experience working in industrial plants and in the kinds of jobs that the agency is trying to bring to this area.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
