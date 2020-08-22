Warren County appoints Grasso to IDA board

Also, McDevitt said volunteers to serve on boards are hard to come by, and he pointed out that Whitehead would be one person of 10.

“How much damage can a guy like Travis Whitehead do?” McDevitt asked.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said that even though Grasso is resigning from his position as Warren County Republican chairman, it will not take effect until after the November election, and she said there should be a “cooling off period” before he can serve on a board.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said Whitehead, who he believes is the most qualified for the position, has been unfairly maligned and added that he would be voting no on appointing Grasso.

“Let’s move on after we’ve tarnished a man’s reputation. I’m not comfortable with that all,” Beaty said. “And I think a majority of people on this board are not comfortable with that type of bullying.”

As far as the argument that Whitehead does not work well with others, Beaty said the best results come from opposing views coming together and compromising and working out their differences.

“This isn’t ‘Kumbaya’ — let’s all sit around and have a hot dog at the beach every day. That gets worse results,” he said.