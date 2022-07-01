Warren County announces second letterboxing challenge

The Warren County Planning and Community Development Department has put the finishing touches on the second letterboxing treasure hunt challenge.

This year’s challenge is called the “Warren County Historians’ Challenge,” and will take participants to some of the most historic sites in the county while working to solve a riddle about the whereabouts of Jeanne Robert Foster, famous poet and journalist from Johnsburg.

Foster was born in 1879, and at the age of 15 she took her teacher qualification exam.

According to the county’s website, she performed so well that county officials waived the age requirement and permitted her to become a teacher in Chestertown alongside Lucia Foster, her mother.

Sara Frankenfeld, GIS administrator for the county, created the events for Warren County last year with a letterboxing treasure hunt focused on the First Wilderness Corridor of western and northern Warren County.

“Many of the comments we got from participants in last year’s First Wilderness Letterboxing Challenge was how much they enjoyed the historical sites, so we decided to take that and build on it for this year,” she said in a news release.

Last year’s challenge is still live for anyone to try.

Letterboxing is an activity that combines elements of art, puzzle-solving and orienteering. The goal is to find the specified sites using clues that are in the form of a riddle.

After solving the riddle, a person will find a stamp inside of a weatherproof letterbox to stamp a passport, which will keep track of progress in completing the challenge.

A Historians’ Challenge Letterboxing Passport can be picked up at a visitors center locally or a municipality’s chamber of commerce. Passports will include details of the sites you will be tasked with visiting.

Submitting a completed passport to the Warren County Planning and Community Development Department will earn participants “a stylish patch, and a feeling of accomplishment,” according to a news release.

This year’s challenge is designed to allow residents to learn about the county’s history while simultaneously visiting historic sites and communities throughout the county that they may not have otherwise visited.

The Historian’s Challenge includes 13 historic sites from each town in the county, as well as the city of Glens Falls.

Participants can also print out their own Historians’ Challenge Letterboxing Passport using instructions that can be count on the county’s website.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.