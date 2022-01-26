Warren County announces 'Locals Day' for Ice Castles

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County residents will have the opportunity to enjoy the Ice Castles attraction at the Charles R. Wood Park for a discounted price on Feb. 2.

The event is being advertised as “Locals Day,” and will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The county announced last week that residents will be able to purchase tickets for $5. Weekday tickets for those 12 years old and older typically cost $20 online, with weekend tickets costing $27.

According to a news release from the county, organizers have updated ticket sales information to include the date designated as “Locals Day.”

During the Glens Falls Common Council meeting on Tuesday night, Second Ward Councilman Bob Landry urging those who have not seen Ice Castles to take the drive up to the village and take a look.

“It’s quite an attraction,” he said.

Landry informed the council and the public that the Greater Glens Falls Transit will provide a bus trip from the Ridge Street terminal across from Glens Falls City Hall to the Ice Castles. Tickets for the bus trip will cost $1.

Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll was in attendance during the meeting and confirmed that as of Tuesday night, more than 50,000 tickets had been sold for the attraction.

In a news release from the county on Wednesday afternoon, that number increased to more than 57,000 tickets sold.

“This is a good event for the county,” he said. “I’m sure the city is going to benefit from lodging and restaurant customers as well.”

Ice Castles held its grand opening Sunday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony was attended by Lake George Mayor Bob Blais, state Sen. Dan Stec, representatives from Assemblyman Matt Simpson’s office, Heather McElhiney from I LOVE NY, officials from Warren County and the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and stakeholders in the region.

The attraction has seen attention from the state and national level. Warren County anticipates that Ice Castles will contribute a significant economic impact in local business and hotel room stays throughout the winter.

The county has invested $50,000 in occupancy tax to help bring the attraction to the region.

Visitor spending is estimated to be over $4 million, according to a news release from Warren County. Officials and local businesses hope that Ice Castles, along with the already existing activities such as skiing and ice fishing, will help continue to develop the winter economy and increase winter tourism throughout the region.

In total, Warren County has invested $215,000 in occupancy tax support for winter events this year. That is more than any other year, according to the news release. Those events include the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt, the Festival of Lights, Lake George Winterfest, Lake George Winter Carnival and that state Ski and Education Foundation.

Next month, the Lake George Winter Carnival will be celebrating its 60th anniversary, which was pushed back a year due to the pandemic. The event will operate every weekend in conjunction with the Ice Castles attraction. The carnival will run from Feb. 5 through the end of the month.

The goal is to help drive new winter visitors to the Lake George area through the county’s investment, according to Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley.

“It is our hope that with continued annual support and sound fiscal investment in strong events, we will continue to expand our seasonality and move more to a year-round tourism economy,” Conley said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

