Warren County residents can register for hazardous waste collection events next month that will allow them to safely dispose of materials such as cleaners, paint and pesticides.

The county Department of Public Works has scheduled collection days on Saturday, April 22, at Warren County Department of Public Works, 4028 Main St., Warrensburg, and on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Queensbury Highway Department, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury. Both events run from 8 a.m. to noon and require advanced registration.

Materials that will be accepted include antifreeze, pesticides, paints, household cleaners, latex paint and fluorescent light bulbs — all for free. Prohibited items include gasoline, munitions, automotive oil, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, infectious waste or tires.

Also, latex and oil-based paints, primer and stains should be disposed through the PaintCare program at select retailers year-round. Visit www.paintcare.org/drop-off-sites for a list of sites.

Registration, open to Warren County residents only, can be done online at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste; by mail or in person at Warren County DPW, 4028 Main Street, Warrensburg, N.Y., 12885; or by fax at 518-623-2772.

For more information on household hazardous waste storage and disposal, and non-toxic alternatives to many household chemicals, visit warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste-info.