Warren County announces first coronavirus case

A Warren County resident who works in another county has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The person has an underlying respiratory illness and has been feeling unwell for several days. But they do not feel sick enough to be hospitalized, said county Administrator Ryan Moore.

Moore did not release any information about the person, including their gender or where they live.

The individual was exposed at their workplace, where numerous cases have been uncovered, Moore said.

Public Health in that county has determined an employee brought the virus in after traveling to another country, Moore said.

“The good news right now for Warren County is there are very few confirmed exposures to other Warren County residents,” he added.

It appears only the person’s spouse and two other immediate family members were exposed. The spouse is showing symptoms. All three family members have been tested, but results aren’t back yet.

Moore stressed that Public Health had interviewed the person about all contacts in the last two weeks.

“There’s only, so far, immediate family members and they are in quarantine,” he said.