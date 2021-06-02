Warren County announces early voting dates

The Warren County Board of Elections has announced the early voting dates for this month’s Republican primaries.

Republicans from Lake Luzerne, Stony Creek, Thurman, Warrensburg and Queensbury Ward 1 are eligible to vote in contested races in those towns.

No Democratic candidates are facing a primary.

Voting will take place at the Human Services Building at the south end of the Warren County Municipal Center at 1340 State Route 9 in Queensbury.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All voters seeking to vote early will be required to travel to the centralized location, regardless of where they normally vote.

Those who vote early are ineligible to vote on Primary Day, June 22.

Unvaccinated voters are required to wear a mask or face covering.

Anyone seeking to vote early can do so on the following days:

June 12: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 14: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 15: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 16: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 19: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 20: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.