Warren County announces clinic for 2nd COVID booster shot

Warren County Health Services will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic this Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Warren County Human Services Building, 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury.

Additional clinics are anticipated for next week, and the schedule will be announced when finalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those who are over age 50, and the immunocompromised, get the second booster shot.

Health Services confirmed 36 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 25 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There are still four county residents hospitalized, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4%.

Glens Falls Hospital has eight COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday, at which point officials reported 41 active cases of COVID, with two county residents hospitalized.

According to state data, there were four new confirmed cases of COVID out of 202 administered tests as of Wednesday morning.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate has dropped slightly to 3.3% from the previous day’s report of 3.5%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

There were 43 new confirmed cases out of 557 administered tests as of Wednesday morning in the county, according to state data.

There are currently 92 active cases of COVID, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.6% according to state data, however, that rate is 3.5% according to Saratoga County health services.

According to local data, there are currently 10 residents who are hospitalized in the county.

