Warren County announces another round of vaccine booster shots

Warren County Health Services announced there will be another round of second vaccine booster shots available Tuesday, April 19, at Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building.

Registration is not open yet for the clinic.

To check on eligibility for a second vaccine booster shot, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

Health Services confirmed 24 new COVID cases in the county on Tuesday, all stemming from at-home test results.

There have been 162 new COVID cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.6%.

There are five hospitalized in the county, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 10 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, said hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Out of 134 administered tests in Washington County, five tested positive as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.9%, according to state data.

Washington County has not updated its COVID data recently.

Saratoga County

As of Tuesday morning, 40 people tested positive for COVID out of 412 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Saratoga County is 4.6%, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

There are four who are currently hospitalized from COVID in the county.

There are 145 active COVID cases, according to county data.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 61 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 6%, while that rate is 4.1% statewide, according to state data.

Out of 2,261 administered tests in the region, 168 tested positive, according to state data.

