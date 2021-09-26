Warren County announces additional COVID-19 death

Another Warren County resident has died of COVID-19, Warren County Health Services announced Sunday.
This individual was in their 60s, lived at home before becoming ill and had been hospitalized for an extended period of time.
This person had an extensive history of health issues and had been vaccinated against COVID, Warren County officials said in a Sunday morning news release.
Warren County has had 83 residents die from COVID infections, 39 at nursing homes, 37 at a hospital, five at home and two in an assisted living facility.
Health Services reported 11 additional COVID cases Sunday along with 32 recoveries. Officials were monitoring 169 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 161 of them involving mild illness. Eight were hospitalized as of Sunday, one fewer than Saturday. One was in critical condition and seven others have moderate illness.
All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread. One involved an individual who had been on campus in the Warrensburg Central School District, officials said. New COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices.
Warren County Health Services has seen a number of recent COVID-19 cases where those who were ill delayed seeking medical care, resulting in hospitalizations as the highly transmissible delta strain continues to spread. Anyone experiencing breathing problems should contact their physician or go to an urgent care center or hospital promptly, officials again recommended Sunday.
Two of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 415 of 43,241 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, 390 of 415 had mild illness, while 14 became moderately ill, two seriously ill and one critically ill before recovering. Seven died, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.
Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories was updated Thursday, and can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website. Among the new exposure listings is Starbucks, Aviation Road, Queensbury, on Sept. 14-15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mask worn.
The public exposure advisories are issued when a person with infectious COVID-19 was present on the specified date and time and Public Health staff are unable to notify all who may have had contact with them through contact tracing. Anyone who was present at these locations on these days during the specified time periods should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine if feeling ill and seek a COVID test if feeling ill, officials advise.
Vaccine update
Warren County Health Services is awaiting New York state directives regarding COVID-19 booster shots for those 65 and over and at high risk of severe illness. Clinics for these populations will be established as soon as possible, according to officials.
Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days:
- Monday, Sept. 27, first doses, SUNY Adirondack Student Center, 12:30-1:30 p.m., students and staff only. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer available.
- Tuesday, Sept. 28, third-dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center's COVID-19 testing facility, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.
- Tuesday, Sept. 28, first-dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center's COVID-19 testing facility, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
- Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 19.3 as of Sunday.
Health Services has confirmed a total of 4,650 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 268 involved residents in nursing homes, 14 in assisted living facilities and 4,368 in the community. There have been 83 cases in Warren County schools so far this school year.
As of Sunday, 312 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.
Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 3.3% and the Capital Region’s rate was 3.7% as of Sunday morning.