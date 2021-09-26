Warren County announces additional COVID-19 death

Two of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 415 of 43,241 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, 390 of 415 had mild illness, while 14 became moderately ill, two seriously ill and one critically ill before recovering. Seven died, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories was updated Thursday, and can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website. Among the new exposure listings is Starbucks, Aviation Road, Queensbury, on Sept. 14-15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mask worn.

The public exposure advisories are issued when a person with infectious COVID-19 was present on the specified date and time and Public Health staff are unable to notify all who may have had contact with them through contact tracing. Anyone who was present at these locations on these days during the specified time periods should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine if feeling ill and seek a COVID test if feeling ill, officials advise.

Vaccine update