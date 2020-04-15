You are the owner of this article.
Warren County announces a third death to coronavirus
COVID-19 testing

A nurse reads paperwork from a patient at the drive-thru COVID-19 screening area outside the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury on Friday.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

A third Warren County person has died of coronavirus.

The individual had been hospitalized for an extended period of time, according to Warren County Public Health. The person was from the southern part of the county, but Public Health did not release any other information.

Three other people tested positive for coronavirus in results that came back Wednesday. They are all believed to be related to The Pines nursing home.

Warren County is not releasing the total for The Pines, but is releasing the number of total positive tests and the number of tests from its drive-up testing center. That center had no new positives Wednesday. The only other testing locations in the county are at the hospital, which reported no new cases; Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which also reported no new cases; and the nursing home.

This brings the estimated total of people testing positive at The Pines to 33, including residents and staff.

One staff member reported that local businesses were refusing to deliver takeout, even to the front doorstep, out of fear of the virus.

The nursing home is still being supplied with all materials it needs for its residents, including protective gear for the workers.

The total number of confirmed cases in Warren County is now 73, with two people hospitalized. One of the patients is in critical condition. The other is described as having “moderate” symptoms.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

