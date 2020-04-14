Warren County airport to receive $69,000 in federal stimulus money
Warren County airport will receive $69,000 in federal funding from the COVID-19 stimulus package.

QUEENSBURY — Warren County airport will receive $69,000 in federal money from the COVID-19 stimulus package.

Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced that there is over $441 million in emergency funding for New York airports from the CARES Act package.

The additional funding and elimination of the requirement of a local match will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned despite the financial impact of COVID-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration will release the funding in April and provide additional guidance on the program next week.

“As a gateway for business, family connection and tourism, keeping New York’s airports safe, functioning and well-funded is crucial to the upstate New York economy and way of life,” Schumer said in a news release.

“Investing in airport safety and infrastructure promotes local economic development in our communities,” Gillibrand said in a news release. “New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism and mobility.

