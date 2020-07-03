Warren County airport receives federal money for snow removal equipment building
Warren County airport receives federal money for snow removal equipment building

Warren County Airport receives federal money for snow removal equipment building

Warren County airport has received $2.864 million in federal funding to pay for the cost of a new snow removal equipment storage building.

QUEENSBURY — Warren County airport has received $2.864 million in federal funding that will go toward the cost of a new snow removal equipment building to replace a more than 70-year-old facility.

Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said the building would cost about $2.2 million and be fully funded by federal money. It is replacing an existing building that was constructed in August 1947.

The project is in the planning stages and construction is expected this fall.

The funding was part of $8.9 million awarded to New York state from the federal Department of Transportation, according to a joint press release from Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

Ticonderoga Municipal Airport will receive $172,117.

