Warren County airport entrance road renamed as Lou Tessier Way

LAKE GEORGE — Former Lake George Supervisor Lou Tessier recalled taking flying lessons to get his pilot’s license at Warren County airport.
Tessier, 93, also attended many Adirondack Balloon Festivals during his 26 years as supervisor from 1983 to 2009. He also served as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors from 1996 to 2000.
“The airport is very, very close to me,” he said.
Now people driving to the airport will be traveling on Lou Tessier Way. The Warren County Board of Supervisors renamed the entranceway in a resolution passed on Aug. 20 and there was a formal dedication ceremony on Friday.
Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said it was important to get together and honor what Tessier has done for this community. She held a two-page list in her hand of all the committees that Tessier has served on over the years.
“Supervisor Tessier’s commitment to the airport and balloon festival were unparalleled, and it’s only fitting that those who visit our airport in Warren County see his name as they arrive,” she said in a statement. “Supervisor Tessier’s vision will continue to inspire community members and leaders for years to come as we dream big and work hard, as Supervisor Tessier did for so many years.”
County Administrator Ryan Moore said he started his work in government about 20 years ago in Albany working in the administration of Gov. George Pataki. Tessier’s name was well known in Albany circles, according to Moore.
“Lou has been a public servant that we all aspire to be,” he said.
Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said he worked with Tessier to organize many services — so many that the state gave them an award of excellence.
“All of those 26 years of working with Lou are all good — all good memories of a good supervisor, a good man and a good friend,” he said.
Blais presented Tessier with a reproduction of the letter that Thomas Jefferson’s daughter wrote to him.
“She was recalling in that letter how beautiful Lake George was. We know how beautiful Lake George is now because of people that served like Lou Tessier. Congratulations!” he said.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson got in a quip before reading the proclamation renaming the road.
“I’m sure in 26 years it was always Lou Tessier Way. It’s very apropos that we have a sign for you now,” Dickinson said.
“Lou was very dedicated to Lake George and Warren County, and it is apt that we have our airport entranceway named in his honor in light of all that he did for the town of Lake George, Warren County and the airport,” he said in a prepared statement.
A representative of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office presented Tessier with a proclamation that was read into the Congressional Record saying that Tessier represented the “community spirit throughout the North Country.”
Former Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan, who is now a Court of Claims judge, said Tessier was county board chairman when she became district attorney in 2002.
“He was tremendous as a mentor and teacher and he always had the pulse of what was in the best interest of the people,” she said.
“Every aspect of Warren County, Lou touched and when he touched it, he made it better,” she added.
Hogan and Lake George community members Scott Walton and Dan Bennett helped unveil a plaque bearing Tessier’s name.
Tessier was joined by his wife, Mary, as he cut a ceremonial ribbon. He said it was a nice surprise and said he wanted to attend an upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
