Warren County airport entrance road renamed as Lou Tessier Way

County Administrator Ryan Moore said he started his work in government about 20 years ago in Albany working in the administration of Gov. George Pataki. Tessier’s name was well known in Albany circles, according to Moore.

“Lou has been a public servant that we all aspire to be,” he said.

Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said he worked with Tessier to organize many services — so many that the state gave them an award of excellence.

“All of those 26 years of working with Lou are all good — all good memories of a good supervisor, a good man and a good friend,” he said.

Blais presented Tessier with a reproduction of the letter that Thomas Jefferson’s daughter wrote to him.

“She was recalling in that letter how beautiful Lake George was. We know how beautiful Lake George is now because of people that served like Lou Tessier. Congratulations!” he said.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson got in a quip before reading the proclamation renaming the road.

“I’m sure in 26 years it was always Lou Tessier Way. It’s very apropos that we have a sign for you now,” Dickinson said.