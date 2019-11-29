QUEENSBURY — With the return of commercial air traffic to Warren County airport seen as very unlikely, county officials are looking into whether a change to how the federal government classifies the airport could save significant money with its operations.
The airport has for decades had what is known as "Part 139" certification through the Federal Aviation Administration, which requires it to meet stringent safety and maintenance guidelines in order to serve "scheduled air carriers." The certification requires certain staffing and equipment levels, including firefighting equipment, that would not be necessary if the county dropped Part 139 certification.
The airport has not had scheduled commercial air service since the 1980s, and there has been no interest among regional carriers to resume service from Queensbury.
That has led to periodic discussions about no longer adhering to Part 139 standards. But those discussions were under prior county leadership and were not supported by the prior airport manager and public works superintendent.
This time, new Airport Manager Don DeGraw has asked county supervisors to consider the change, saying it could lower personnel and equipment costs as there are less stringent firefighting, inspection, wildlife management and inspection requirements.
"It gives me more flexibility in how I manage the airport," DeGraw said. "There are a lot of costs that would change or go away."
No cost savings estimate had been put together.
DeGraw and Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said the move would not make the airport any less safe.
"We're still going to make sure the airport operates at the highest level of safety," Hajos said.
Saratoga County airport does not have Part 139 certification.
If a small- to mid-sized air carrier expressed interest in flights from Warren County airport, airport management could enter into a contract without Part 139 certification because of regulation changes that took effect several years ago.
County supervisors did not take action on the issue this week, and some county supervisors cautioned against rushing into a decision.
"We have a beautiful facility here with Part 139 certification," Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Bill Loeb said. "With jets flying in and out of there we need a top-notch facility."
The discussion comes as the county board works to use up to 100 acres of airport property for a solar farm. Doug Beaty, the Queensbury at-large supervisor who chairs the Facilities Committee that oversees the airport, said the solar panels could bring in $1,000 per acre in revenue annually.
The airport's footprint increased over the past decade as land was purchased to increase buffer areas for flight operations, and in preparation of a runway expansion project that was halted earlier this year.
DeGraw said four areas of the airport property were identified as possible sites for solar panels. The project is subject to FAA approval.
"We won't be cutting any trees," he said.
