Warren County agencies create online resource map

The Warren County Probation Department and the Public Defender’s Office have created a way to easily find hundreds of community service organizations throughout the county.

The new resource is an interactive Google map of the county and region that will allow individuals to locate medical centers, counseling agencies and food pantries, among other things.

Amy Secor, Warren County Probation Department supervisor and one of the creators of the project, said in a news release that the goal of the project is to educate the public about the multitude of services available in the area.

Dillon Swertner, case manager for the Warren County Public Defender’s Office, aided her with the project.

“We want to give the public easy access to see what help is out there,” Secor said. “Kind of a one-stop shop that they can access on a computer or phone.”

The Warren County Resource Map includes organizations from all over the county, as well as outside organizations.

Charities, schools, law enforcement agencies and child care providers are included on the map.

The map was a goal that was established by the Warren County Y-ReConnects Community of Practice Team.

Swertner said it doesn’t matter if you are in need of services or not. The map can help anyone at any time.

“With the ability to filter the results, you really can use this resource to help find specific services for an array of things such as housing, food and transportation,” he said.

He said he believes that by shortening the time it typically takes to search for services, the map is giving people the opportunity to access the same information at a faster speed.

“I believe this will result in more people reaching out and getting the support they need,” he said.

Secor said this new resource will benefit many people throughout the county.

“We have found that a lot of people don’t know about the resources that are out there, that there are many they may not be familiar with,” she said.

The Warren County Resource Map can be found on the Warren County Probation Department’s web page.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

