Warren County again sets new record for single-day coronavirus cases

Warren County again set a single day record for the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, reporting 53 people have tested positive for the virus.
It’s the third straight day the county has surpassed the single-day record for new cases, according to Warren County Health Services, which is urging residents to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask when in public.
The previous single-day record of 48 was set Wednesday.
Of the 1,143 confirmed coronavirus cases the county has seen since March, 55% of them have occurred in the last month, Health Services said.
The county's seven-day average for new cases is 33.3, according to Health Services.
There are currently 327 active cases in the county, the most at any one time since the onset of the pandemic in March. The county reported 21 additional recoveries.
Four people are hospitalized with moderate illness, one less than Wednesday. Two people were discharged, but an additional patient was admitted. The remaining 323 cases are all said to have a mild illness.
Health Services did not provide a breakdown of the sources of the new infections, but said most involve individuals not taking the necessary safety precautions when attending gatherings and when in public or at the workplace.
Several of the new cases involve attendees of a Dec. 18 house party in Gansevoort, which has led to 12 confirmed cases and shuttered Glens Falls city schools until mid-January. Health Services, however, did not say how many of the new cases can be traced back to the party.
The county’s positive test rate was 6.5% on Thursday, marking the ninth straight day where the positivity rate was above 3%. Ten consecutive days with a positive test rate over 3% in a specific ZIP code, combined with hospital case increases in the top 10% in the state in a week, are required for consideration by the state as a microcluster.
The county has not hit the hospitalization threshold for microcluster consideration.
