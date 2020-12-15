Warren County advises of low-risk COVID-19 exposure at TR's Restaurant & Lounge

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Health Services is advising the public of several potential low-risk COVID-19 exposures at a business in Lake George in recent days.

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday was at TR's Restaurant & Lounge at the Holiday Inn on Canada Street on four recent dates while potentially infectious.

The dates and times are as follows:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

Saturday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

Monday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

A mask and gloves were worn while this individual was in the establishment.

If people were at the business during these time periods, they are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell, over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.

People should contact their medical provider, an urgent care center or local public health agency if they experience symptoms. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580. New York state's COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0