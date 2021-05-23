Warren County adopts waste hauler fee plan

QUEENSBURY — Waste haulers doing business in Warren County will now have to register their vehicles and pay a fee.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved its solid waste plan and adopted the schedule of fees. Haulers will have to pay $200 for the first vehicle and another $100 for each additional vehicle.

The permits expire on Dec. 31 and will have to be renewed every year.

Vehicles will receive a sticker, which will have to be displayed on the vehicles.

The county had passed a local law adopting this permitting system back in 1991, but for some reason it was never implemented. Supervisors revived the idea as part of its new solid waste plan that it submitted to the state.

Warren County is also adding a solid waste coordinator position.

This person would be in charge of making sure the waste haulers are diverting the recyclable materials out of the waste stream. Other duties include overseeing the county’s solid waste management plan, keeping records, assisting the towns with any needs in their transfer stations and educating the public, according to the job description.

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said the county’s solid waste plan will continue to evolve.