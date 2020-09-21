Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore named 'Citizen of the Year'

Moore has been widely praised for his handling of the pandemic. He has been known to respond to emails and phone calls within minutes, regardless of the time of day, Blais said.

But Moore praised village and town officials for their leadership and thanked the village's nearly 200 businesses for quickly adapting to all the state-mandated changes.

The efforts, he said, led to one of the busiest summers Lake George has ever had.

"There's only so much that leaders can do that is impactful, that makes a difference, without the people who actually live here doing what they need to do and setting a good example for the other people," Moore said.

Lake George has enjoyed a busier than expected summer this year.

The pandemic made travel to other popular summer destinations difficult, if not impossible, which led to an increase in visitors in the region from neighboring states and the New York City area.

For hotel operators like Dave Long, who owns America's Best Value Inn & Suites with his wife, Katie, the boom in tourism coupled with the state's coronavirus mandates made for a summer unlike any other.