Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore named 'Citizen of the Year'

LAKE GEORGE — The village on Monday named Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore its Citizen of the Year for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual award typically goes to a resident of either the town or village of Lake George, but Mayor Robert Blais said Moore's handling of the pandemic was worthy of an exception.
"Ryan Moore doesn't have to be a resident of the town or village of Lake George. Ryan Moore did it all," he said.
Moore was given the award at a small ceremony held at the Gaslight restaurant on Canada Street, where the village also passed out its annual beautification awards. Several businesses were also recognized for their efforts to comply with the state's COVID-19 mandates.
"I didn't anticipate an award of this magnitude," Moore said.
He added that he was almost unable to attend the ceremony because of county committee meetings. Blais interjected, saying he made a few calls to free Moore up for the day so he could be given the award.
"I called Frank Thomas, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and I said, 'Frank, you got to let Ryan go,'" Blais said.
"He didn't really let me go, he said 'go,'" Moore added to laughter from the more than a dozen people in attendance.
Moore has been widely praised for his handling of the pandemic. He has been known to respond to emails and phone calls within minutes, regardless of the time of day, Blais said.
But Moore praised village and town officials for their leadership and thanked the village's nearly 200 businesses for quickly adapting to all the state-mandated changes.
The efforts, he said, led to one of the busiest summers Lake George has ever had.
"There's only so much that leaders can do that is impactful, that makes a difference, without the people who actually live here doing what they need to do and setting a good example for the other people," Moore said.
Lake George has enjoyed a busier than expected summer this year.
The pandemic made travel to other popular summer destinations difficult, if not impossible, which led to an increase in visitors in the region from neighboring states and the New York City area.
For hotel operators like Dave Long, who owns America's Best Value Inn & Suites with his wife, Katie, the boom in tourism coupled with the state's coronavirus mandates made for a summer unlike any other.
The Longs were presented with a "Keeping it Clean" award from the village for their efforts in following COVID-19 guidelines. DJ's Niteclub, Lake George Beach Club and the Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center also received awards.
"We've always been known for being a clean property, but this year we went above and beyond," Long said.
The efforts paid off, he said. The hotel had its best August ever, which helped make up for losses sustained earlier in the season when the state was shut down.
The recognition from the village, he added, is a nice bonus.
"It really means a lot to be recognized for our efforts on behalf of our staff," he said. "We're very happy with the results."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
