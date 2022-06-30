Warren County administrator announces resignation

QUEENSBURY — Ryan Moore announced during Thursday's Warren County Personnel Committee meeting that he will be resigning from his position of county administrator effective Aug. 2.

In a letter addressed to Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg supervisor and chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Moore stated that he has made the decision to pivot back into the private sector. Moore read the letter out loud to the Personnel Committee during is meeting.

He said that it was the right thing to do for his young family.

"Things changed for me last year. As you and your colleagues know, I became a father. I learned quickly that parenthood reorients your daily life as well as your future hopes, dreams and priorities," Moore said.

Warren County hired Moore in March 2018. He said that he was ready to take on the challenges that faced the county.

During his time serving as administrator, the county's unassigned general fund balance has increased each year by a total of 88%, from $19.5 million to $36.6 million from the end of 2017 through 2021.

The county has also decreased its property tax rate from $3.99 to $3.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, and had the lowest sales tax rate in the state.

Moore was administrator through the COVID-19 pandemic, which he called the "greatest challenge to local government in 100 years."

He praised the county's public health department and local businesses, and said that they set the standard statewide during the pandemic.

"If you don't believe me, ask the administrations of two governors: Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul," Moore said.

Moore thanked the county employees, department heads — which he said were among the best in the state — and, in particular, Geraghty.

Moore said that the chair of the board guided him during his time at the county.

"You have been an ever-present partner in doing good work for the people of Warren County," he said of Geraghty.

Geraghty said on Thursday that, selfishly, he wanted Moore to remain as the county administrator.

Geraghty said that some supervisors on the board were taken aback by Moore's announcement, and that Moore had done a great job serving the county,

He said that Moore will be missed.

"He set the tone," Geraghty said of Moore. "Warren County is in a very healthy position. A lot of it is due to Ryan's expertise."

Moore said that he is able to pridefully look back on his time as the county's administrator.

He said that he is happy with the job that has been done during his time, and his role helping the county's department heads to improve services while ensuring financial stability.

"As I did the job day-to-day, I returned home every night with the peace and satisfaction that only comes in knowing that one's time and energy is well spent," Moore said. "I truly loved the work."

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.