Warren County adds one COVID-19 case, donates100 test kits to Glens Falls Hospital

QUEENSBURY — Warren County saw one more confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday after four straight days of holding at 19 cases.

Fourteen people have recovered. Seven confirmed cases are at Glens Falls Hospital, according to spokesman Ray Agnew.

Eighty percent of people who have not recovered have mild symptoms and 12% have moderate symptoms. The county reiterated that residents and visitors should continue to practice social distancing despite the unchanged confirmed case numbers.

County officials also announced Saturday that they have given 100 coronavirus test kits to Glens Falls Hospital.

Warren County Department of Health Services received the kits Friday from the state, but county leaders believed that they would be best used by the hospital, according to a news release.

In addition, county officials are asking recreational vehicle parks to operate at a reduced capacity of 50% and space out vehicles. The state has clarified that RV parks can bring in vehicles and guests as an “essential service” for housing. Traditional tent camping is banned.