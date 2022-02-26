Warren County adds nine new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported nine total new cases on Saturday afternoon, the lowest one-day total involving county residents since Aug. 29, 2021.

Two of the newly added cases stem from positive home test kit results.

Over the past five days, Warren County has reported a total of 108 new cases.

Throughout the Capital Region there were 135 COVID-related hospitalizations, which is three fewer than on Friday.

Health Services reported five county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, which is one more than the previous report. Three of the five hospitalized residents are vaccinated.

There is one critically ill resident infected with COVID-19, which is unchanged from Friday’s report.

Health Services will host a vaccination clinic on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Vaccination clinics will continue to be hosted by Health Services on Tuesday afternoons and evenings for the public at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Information and registration links for these clinics can be found on the county’s COVID hub.

The county’s other COVID-19 resources can also be found at that site.

Health Services reported the county’s seven-day positivity rate to be 5% on Saturday.

The county’s vaccination rate stood at 75%, according to the New York state vaccine data, with 79.9% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported a decrease of 129 hospitalizations on Saturday, making it the first time since Nov. 14 that hospitalizations were below 2,000 in the state.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate was below 2%.

“New York state continues to lead the way in beating back COVID, but we must continue to work together to fight this virus,” Hochul said. “These positive trends are a result of New Yorkers’ hard work and dedication to protecting one another.”

Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination if they had not done so to this point.

Out of the 117,830 test results, only 2,213 positive tests were reported on Saturday.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.