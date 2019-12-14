Warren County adds electric vehicle charging stations at county center

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Municipal Center is home to five new electric vehicle charging stations, which county leaders hope will not only help visitors charge their vehicles but also allow them to shop locally and find out about what there is to do in the region.

The stations are located in a front parking lot next to Route 9 and were paid for by a grant through National Grid and New York State Energy Research & Development Authority, and were completed this week. They are expected to go online next week.

County leaders hope their proximity to the county building, where the Tourism Department has a kiosk of information for visitors, and the nearby Million Dollar Half Mile outlet stores will give those who stop by a reason to spend more time in the region.

“Hopefully, people will use them and stay to see what there is to do,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, chairman of the county board’s Facilities Committee.

The stations each have two charging units, so up to 10 vehicles at a time can be charged. All types of electric vehicles can be accommodated.

Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said much of the site preparatory work was done by county staff.