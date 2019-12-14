Warren County adds electric vehicle charging stations at county center

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Municipal Center is home to five new electric vehicle charging stations, which county leaders hope will not only help visitors charge their vehicles but also allow them to shop locally and find out about what there is to do in the region.
The stations are located in a front parking lot next to Route 9 and were paid for by a grant through National Grid and New York State Energy Research & Development Authority, and were completed this week. They are expected to go online next week.
County leaders hope their proximity to the county building, where the Tourism Department has a kiosk of information for visitors, and the nearby Million Dollar Half Mile outlet stores will give those who stop by a reason to spend more time in the region.
“Hopefully, people will use them and stay to see what there is to do,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, chairman of the county board’s Facilities Committee.
The stations each have two charging units, so up to 10 vehicles at a time can be charged. All types of electric vehicles can be accommodated.
Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said much of the site preparatory work was done by county staff.
The parking lot where they were built has been the home to a “park and ride” for commuters as well as overflow court parking. Warren County Building and Grounds Superintendent Frank Morehouse said the lot is to be paved in the coming months and lined to delineate spots for electric vehicles and commuters.
The project will cost about $40,000, to be reimbursed by the state and private grants, and the county will be responsible for about $2,300 in annual maintenance costs starting in 2021.
Morehouse said he hoped to add electric vehicles to the Buildings and Grounds fleet in the future, since they can be charged on site.
“Hopefully, it will be an incentive for county workers to buy electric vehicles. They can charge while at work,” Hajos said.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who chairs the county board’s Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services Committee, said the addition to the Municipal Center is a good step in the county’s effort to become a “clean energy” community.
“This investment in new infrastructure will help our residents and visitors to transition the transportation sector to cleaner energy that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollutants,” she said.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com