Warren County adds 99 new infections

Warren County reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Eighteen county residents were reported to be hospitalized, which is unchanged from Friday. Nine of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

There is one critically ill patient, which is the same as Friday’s report.

Health Services reported a total of 379 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region, which is 11 fewer than on Friday.

The county’s seven-day test positivity rate was reported at 12.3%.

Health Services will host a public vaccine clinic on Tuesday. The clinic will offer first and booster doses for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Additional information and registration links can be found on the county’s COVID hub page.

There will be three clinics at schools held this coming week. Parents are advised to check with school administrators for appointment information for these clinics. Those clinics are as follows:

Wednesday, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Queensbury High School, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, North Warren Central School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker, 47,736 Warren County residents, or 74.3% of the population, have completed a vaccination series. There was a total of 51,174, or 79.6%, who had received their first vaccine dose as of Saturday afternoon.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that new cases had declined statewide by 50% over the past week.

The positivity rate in the state was reported at 5.7% on Saturday. The seven-day positivity rate was 7.3%.

There was a total of 7,675 COVID-related hospitalizations reported in the state, which is 506 less than on Friday.

“We’re getting through this winter surge and we know what to do. We know how to handle this. No one is more resilient anywhere in this country than New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

