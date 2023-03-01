Warren County Health Services on Tuesday announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days.

Thirty of those infections were the result of at-home tests.

The seven-day positivity rate is 3.9%.

Seven people are in the hospital, which is unchanged from the last report. There is no one in critical condition.

Warren County currently is classified as having “low” community levels of COVID-19.

Warren County’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for March 14 at the Warren County Municipal Center. More details can be found at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are available for the public at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls around Warren County and Glens Falls City Hall.

A total of 153 patients were ill with COVID-19 in Capital Region hospitals as of Feb. 26. This is nine more than the last state update.

Washington County

Washington County added six COVID-19 cases on Tuesday out of 171 test results received. The 7-day positivity rate stands at 4.4%.

The county also ranks as having low community transmission levels.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County on Tuesday reported 24 new COVID cases out of 304 test results received. The seven-day positivity rate is 5.9%. One person died.

Statewide

Statewide, there were 1,581 new cases out of 50,311 test results reported for a daily positivity rate of 2.84%. The seven-day average is 3.06%. Seven people died.

Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to remain vigilant and use all available tools to keep themselves, loved ones and communities healthy.

"Stay up to date on vaccine doses and be sure to test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options,” she said in a news release.