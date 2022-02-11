Warren County adds 70 new COVID infections

Warren County Health Services reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Of the newly reported cases, 24 stemmed from at-home COVID-19 tests that were reported to the county.

There were 225 new cases reported over the last five days as of Friday morning.

There were 16 county residents hospitalized in relation to COVID-19, which is one less than Thursday’s report. Of the reported hospitalizations, nine involved vaccinated individuals, with four of those receiving a booster dose.

There were three critically ill residents reported on Friday, which is unchanged from the previous report.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, reported 24 total hospitalizations, with three individuals in the ICU.

Health Services will be holding two vaccination clinics next week that will be open to the public:

Warren County Municipal Center, Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Warrensburg Central School, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Information and registration links for these clinics can be found on the county’s COVID hub page.

Health Services will hold vaccine clinics at the Warren County Municipal Center on Tuesday afternoons and evenings moving forward until further notice. Check the county’s COVID hub page for further information and registration links.

Warren County reported a seven-day positivity rate of 8.3% on Friday.

According to New York state data, the county’s vaccination rate stood at 74.7% on Friday, with 79.8% of the population receiving at least one dose.

The state data also reports that 88.8% of the county’s population of those 18 years old and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that only 4,754, or 2.58%, of the 184,380 tested for COVID-19 were reported positive. That is the lowest single-day positivity rate since Nov. 5.

Hochul also reported that hospitalizations have been declining across the state. There was a total of 4,149 hospitalizations reported on Friday, which is 249 fewer than on Thursday.

“We have made tremendous progress bringing down the numbers since the omicron peak in January, and I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to keep our communities safe and our economy open,” she said.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate was reported at 3.57%.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

