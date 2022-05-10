Warren County adds 70 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 70 new COVID cases on Tuesday, 42 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 413 new cases of COVID over the last five days in Warren County.

There are still 11 county residents who are hospitalized from COVID, same as Monday's report, according to Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 11.1%.

The next Warren County Health Services COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at the county's Human Services Building, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is now open, and can be done online: https://bit.ly/3mu4n4D. Those with questions can call Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 15 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Agnew said that while the hospital is seeing an uptick in new COVID patients, it is not as bad as January and February of this year, when the number of patients was in the 60s.

Washington County

Out of 170 administered tests in Washington County, 37 residents tested positive for COVID, according to state data.

According to state data, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 11.1%.

Saratoga County

There are currently 554 active COVID cases in Saratoga County, according to the Department of Public Health Services.

There are currently 39 county residents hospitalized.

Out of 426 administered tests, 67 tested positive for COVID, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 14.4%, according to state data.

There have been 877 new COVID cases in the last five days, according to county Health Services.

Capital Region/statewide

According to state data, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 12.4%, while statewide, that rate is 7%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.