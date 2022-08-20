Warren County adds 64 COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported a total of 64 new COVID cases on Thursday.

Six residents were hospitalized, with one in the ICU, at the time of the report. This is three fewer than the last report from the county.

The seven-day positivity rate was at 7.4% on Thursday.

Warren County Health Services scheduled a Moderna booster clinic on Aug. 30 at Warren County Municipal Center, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

A limited number of free COVID home test kits remain available for the public at Warren County Municipal Center (DMV and Human Services buildings entrances), town halls around Warren County and Glens Falls City Hall. They can be picked up at Warren County’s complex Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington County

Washington County reported a total of 67 active COVID cases on Friday.

Five residents are currently hospitalized.

According to state data, the seven-day positivity rate was at 7.9%.

Washington County has COVID home test kits available for pickup from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Washington County Municipal Center (Building B entrance and Washington County Public Health Department).

Saratoga County

As of Friday, Saratoga County reported a total of 184 active COVID cases, with 15 residents currently in the hospital.

The county has recorded a total of 367 new positive tests in the past week.

The seven-day positivity rate was at 10.2%.

Statewide

A total of 5,062 positive cases were recorded across the state out of the 81,615 test results reported on Thursday.

According to the state’s website, 2,427 New Yorkers are in the hospital, with 236 in the ICU.