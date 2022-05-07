Warren County adds 58 COVID cases

Warren County had 58 residents test positive out of 562 administered tests, according to the most recent state data on Saturday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was reported at 11%.

COVID-19 home test kits are available at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls and Glens Falls City Hall during hours of operation. Residents that receive a positive result from a home test kit should report it to the county’s website.

Warren County Health Services will host a Moderna booster clinic on Tuesday. The clinic will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Warren County Human Services Building.

Additional information and registration links can be found on the county’s COVID hub site.

According to state vaccination data, the vaccination rate for Warren County was reported at 75.6%, with 80.4% of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Warren County has had 74.7% of eligible residents receive a booster dose.

Washington County

According to state data, Washington County had 40 residents test positive out of 416 tests administered on Saturday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%, according to state data.

Washington County’s vaccination rate remained the same on Saturday, according to state vaccination data, at 64.1%. The county has had 67.7% of residents receive at least one dose.

The county has had 67.6% of eligible residents receive a booster dose of the vaccine, according to state vaccination data.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 193 COVID-related hospitalizations reported throughout the Capital Region on Saturday, according to state data.

There were 704 positive results for COVID-19 out of 5,445 tests administered on Saturday. The seven-day positivity rate for the region is 11.5%.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

