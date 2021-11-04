Warren County adds 55 new COVID cases,10 at schools

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 55 new COVID cases, including 10 at school campuses.

Health officials are also attributing recent exposures to workplace contacts, where masks are not worn as employees interact.

The county is monitoring 300 active COVID cases. Nine people are hospitalized, which is one more than Wednesday. All have moderate illness. One resident is moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 24 COVID-related hospitalizations, including three patients in the intensive care unit.

Two cases occurred in a nursing home. The rest involve community spread.

The school cases include four at Queensbury, two at Glens Falls and one each at Hadley-Luzerne, Johnsburg, North Warren and Warrensburg. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The seven-day average positivity rate is 5.1%.

The county on Wednesday updated its list of potential COVID exposures. They include:

JP Bruno’s Bar & Grill, South Street, Glens Falls, Oct. 29, 8 p.m. until closing, no mask worn.

Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury, Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.; Oct. 25, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mask worn.

Country Inn & Suites, Route 9, Queensbury, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, Route 9, Queensbury, Oct. 28, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Oct. 30, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31, 11:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury, Oct. 26, noon to 1 p.m. No mask worn.

Hampton Inn & Suites, Route 9, Lake George, Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, overnight shift.

Warren County Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 69%. A total of 73.2% of residents have received at least one dose.

Eighteen of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 868, or 1.96%, of the 44,316 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 815 had mild illness. A total of 36 people became moderately ill, two seriously ill and one critically ill. Fourteen people died — all of them elderly with extensive health of issues. Seven of them were residents at nursing homes.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccines are available at local pharmacies, and Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Friday, Queensbury High School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies.

Friday, Nov. 12, Johnsburg Central School, Pfizer booster doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Warren County Municipal Center, time and vaccines to be determined.

Registration for booster clinics is required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/.

Find details here about booster shot eligibility: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters can also call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services is working with pediatrician offices to prepare for the availability of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Parents should check with pediatricians when seeking COVID-19 vaccine, as Warren County Health Services will be working with them for clinics, according to a news release. Pharmacies are also offering vaccines for children.

Washington County

Washington County on Thursday reported 86 new cases since its last report on Monday. A total of 24 people recovered for an active caseload of 227. There are 10 people in the hospital, which is an increase of two.

Forty-four of the new cases have ties to other exposures and investigations, including spread through households and workplaces and school and other community activities. The remaining 42 have no identified source of origin, according to a news release.

Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.0%.

A total of 26 of the new infections involved people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 591, or 1.67%, out of 35,362 people who have completed a vaccine series.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 57.8%. A total of 60.9% have received at least one dose.

Saratoga County provides updated numbers only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Statewide

Statewide, 4,587 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.35%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.3%.

There are 1,888 people in the hospital. A total of 33 people died on Wednesday.

A total of 75,490 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

