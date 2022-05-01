Warren County adds 45 COVID cases

Warren County had a total of 45 residents test positive for COVID-19 out of 367 test results received, according to the most recent date from New York state on Sunday.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county was reported at 9.2%.

The next vaccination clinic Warren County Health Services will host is scheduled for Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will take place at the Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building.

Registration is required and can be done on the county's COVID hub site. People can call Health Services at 518-761-6580 with any questions.

The vaccination rate for Warren County was 75.6%, according to state vaccination data, with 80.3% of residents receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.

The county has had 73.8% of eligible residents receive a booster dose.

Washington County

According to the most recent state data on Sunday, Washington County had 21 residents test positive for COVID out of the 354 tests administered.

The county's seven-day positivity rate was 8.2%, according to state data.

According to state vaccination data Washington County's vaccination rate was 64.1% on Sunday, with 67.6% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Washington County has had 66.6% of its eligible residents receive a booster dose of the vaccine.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 151 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout Capital Region hospitals on Sunday, according to state data.

The Capital Region had 593 people test positive for COVID-19 out of the 5,535 tests administered.

The seven-day positivity rate for the region was reported at 10.9% on Sunday.

Throughout the state there were 7,036 additional COVID cases on Sunday, according to state data. The seven-day positivity rate was reported at 6.8% statewide.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

